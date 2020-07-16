Segment Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,813 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $149.01 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $152.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average is $137.27.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

