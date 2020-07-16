Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,963 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $70.31 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

