Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 183.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $354.80 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $357.07. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.54 and its 200-day moving average is $291.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

