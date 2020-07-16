Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in American Electric Power by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $1,324,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

AEP stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

