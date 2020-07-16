Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after purchasing an additional 165,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,964,000 after purchasing an additional 151,622 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,142,000 after purchasing an additional 92,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,411,603,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $392.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.23 and a 200-day moving average of $329.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $395.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

