Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,165 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,376,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 362,652 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,070,000 after acquiring an additional 123,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,441,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after acquiring an additional 260,208 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 131,569 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

