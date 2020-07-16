Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

SIGI traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. Also, Director William M. Rue acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 69,343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,817,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,207,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

