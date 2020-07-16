Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,988,002 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.16.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

