Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.12. Ship Finance International posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ship Finance International.

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.86 million. Ship Finance International had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SFL shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 6.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

SFL traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.19. 231,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,491. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Ship Finance International has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ship Finance International (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.