Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Shoal Games Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) shares dropped 16.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21.

About Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

