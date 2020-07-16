Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SI. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. 3,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.20. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Charles Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $390,742.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. State Street Corp bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,114,000. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.