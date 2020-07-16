SingularDTV (SNGLS) One Day Volume Tops $181,292.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $181,292.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.72 or 0.04989388 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017475 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00054909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033124 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SNGLS is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.