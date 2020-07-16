Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires 236 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. 3,756,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,508,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

