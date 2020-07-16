Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires 34,366 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 34,366 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in General Electric by 60.0% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1,273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 195,868 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 55,658,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,678,281. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

