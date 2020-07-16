Sippican Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,375 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.01. 1,273,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,164. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.84.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.