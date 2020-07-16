Sippican Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $47,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $113,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBLK. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Star Bulk Carriers to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. 319,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $600.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.18 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

