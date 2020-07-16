Sippican Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,548,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,170,000 after acquiring an additional 115,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after acquiring an additional 174,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hershey by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,047,000 after acquiring an additional 162,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $202,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.29. The company had a trading volume of 579,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,258. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.