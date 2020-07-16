Sippican Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $55,683,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $7,512,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ET shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Shares of ET traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,365,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,819,926. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

