Sippican Capital Advisors Has $282,000 Holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,233 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASH traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. 146,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%. On average, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

