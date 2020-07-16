Sippican Capital Advisors Makes New $204,000 Investment in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,018,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,223,000 after buying an additional 633,249 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,904,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $301.00 to $263.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.39.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.31. 524,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.47 and its 200-day moving average is $300.11. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

