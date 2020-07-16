Sippican Capital Advisors Makes New $466,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 632.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 23,250.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.7% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 67,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $3,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. 10,244,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,094,973. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.