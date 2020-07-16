Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases 225 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

