Sippican Capital Advisors Purchases New Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in 3M by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 18,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average of $155.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

