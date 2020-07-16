Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 2,575 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA increased its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of General Mills by 20.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 98.1% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 192,527 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $65.29.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,885.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,070 shares of company stock worth $4,102,128. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.