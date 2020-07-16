Sippican Capital Advisors Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 91.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $186.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.08 and a 200-day moving average of $158.56. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $187.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

