SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Stake Reduced by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up about 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $68,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day moving average is $93.15. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $572,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,128,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at $29,372,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,358. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

