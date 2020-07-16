SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Stock Position Raised by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SM Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 116,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in SM Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,233. SM Energy Co has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 5.70.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SM. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

