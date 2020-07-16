Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,403.25

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,403.25 and traded as high as $1,440.50. Smiths Group shares last traded at $1,430.50, with a volume of 568,849 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.00) to GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,370 ($16.86) to GBX 1,490 ($18.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,375 ($16.92) to GBX 1,690 ($20.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,520 ($18.71) to GBX 1,580 ($19.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,560.71 ($19.21).

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,342.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,401.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28.

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($14.95) per share, for a total transaction of £12,502.35 ($15,385.61).

About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

