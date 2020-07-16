Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

SOTK stock remained flat at $$2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $37.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sono-Tek will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.