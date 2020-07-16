S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Position Lowered by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 2.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $352.33. 266,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,990. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $356.79. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

