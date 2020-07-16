SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.40% of SP Plus worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SP Plus by 717.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 41,195 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in SP Plus by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in SP Plus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SP Plus by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP opened at $18.24 on Thursday. SP Plus Corp has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.52 million, a P/E ratio of -40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SP shares. Sidoti cut their target price on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

