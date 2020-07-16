SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $268.91 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $295.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.