SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.57 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $132.13 and a 12-month high of $170.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

