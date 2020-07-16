SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Iron Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 60.1% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 77,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $703,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,777,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,839,571. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $132.13 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

