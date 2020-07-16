SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 20,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,948. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

