SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Lowered by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,281 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 358.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,815,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892,366 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,688,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 371.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,531.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,143,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.74. 2,239,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,181. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.