SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,682 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.6% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,374,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,409,000 after acquiring an additional 411,383 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,487,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,648,000 after acquiring an additional 567,134 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,644,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,947 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,611 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. 2,362,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,928. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.