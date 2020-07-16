SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.21. 62,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

