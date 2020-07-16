Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden."

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPOT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spotify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.31.

Shares of SPOT traded up $7.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.00. 43,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,323. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.38. Spotify has a 52-week low of $109.18 and a 52-week high of $285.40. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spotify’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Spotify by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after buying an additional 39,087 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Spotify by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,666,000 after buying an additional 50,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

