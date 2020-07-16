Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.12% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $26,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,132,000 after buying an additional 1,514,032 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,551,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,150,000 after purchasing an additional 77,168 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,326,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,670,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,139,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,971,000 after purchasing an additional 333,419 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,264,000 after purchasing an additional 444,064 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $151.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.17. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.24.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

