Startcoin Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Startcoin has a total market cap of $156,999.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Startcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007680 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

