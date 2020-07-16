Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires New Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 57.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 115.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 63.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra cut their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

