Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

EDF opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $14.48.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

