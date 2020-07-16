Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.
EDF opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $14.48.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd
