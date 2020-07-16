Storeum (STO) Market Cap Reaches $1,990.88

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Storeum has traded down 46.1% against the dollar. One Storeum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. Storeum has a market capitalization of $1,990.88 and $111.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002507 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Storeum Token Profile

Storeum is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

