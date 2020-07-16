Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Raised by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.14% of Stryker worth $95,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $188.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.53. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

