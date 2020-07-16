Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.72

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.72 and traded as low as $49.49. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 994,940 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.27.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 934.32, a quick ratio of 860.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.68.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 5.3067722 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.35%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.64, for a total value of C$1,338,826.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,099,279.08. Insiders sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock worth $4,042,617 in the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.