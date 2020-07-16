Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Anne S. Andrew purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $49,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,211,533 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $97,893,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $128,479 and have sold 6,286,113 shares valued at $99,315,536.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 812.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,013,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 640,692 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NOVA traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.67. 77,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,427. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

