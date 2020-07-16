Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSSS. TheStreet downgraded Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Sutter Rock Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ SSSS traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.17 million and a P/E ratio of -13.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67. Sutter Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative net margin of 1,111.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sutter Rock Capital will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Sutter Rock Capital news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $153,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,486,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $51,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 300,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,086. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

