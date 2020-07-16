T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,287. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

