T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.62. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 8,269,458 shares trading hands.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $164.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 101,106 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 138,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 120,575 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 519,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 142,132 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

